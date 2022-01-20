Grenade inside Borella church: suspect who provided grenade to retired doctor arrested

Grenade inside Borella church: suspect who provided grenade to retired doctor arrested

January 20, 2022   07:25 pm

Police have reportedly arrested the person who allegedly provided the hand grenade to the retired doctor from Piliyandala, who was recently arrested in connection with the grenade recovered from a church in Borella. 

The suspect has been arrested at Ranna in Hambantota, according to Ada Derana reporter. 

Following the discovery of a hand grenade at the All Saints’ Church in Borella on Jan. 11, four suspects in total were taken into custody over the incident.

According to the police, the hand grenade had been placed using sellotape, matchsticks, and incense sticks for it to catch fire and explode.

Meanwhile a retired doctor was apprehended on Jan. 18 in the area of Piliyandala by the crimes investigation unit of the Colombo South Division, based on the information divulged by another suspect, who was arrested in Panamura, Embilipitiya.

The 75-year-old retired doctor has reportedly confessed to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) that he planned the entire incident of placing the grenade at the church. 

