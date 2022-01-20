Sri Lanka reports over 800 daily COVID cases for second straight day

January 20, 2022   10:00 pm

The Health Ministry reported that 827 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (20), as the daily count of new Covid-19 cases surpasses the 800-mark for the second consecutive day. 

The new coronavirus cases detected today includes 03 persons who had arrived in the country from overseas. 

The total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country jumps to 599,363 with this while over 15,000 infected patients are currently undergoing treatment. 

