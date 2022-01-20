Sri Lanka reports over 800 daily COVID cases for second straight day

The Health Ministry reported that 827 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (20), as the daily count of new Covid-19 cases surpasses the 800-mark for the second consecutive day.

The new coronavirus cases detected today includes 03 persons who had arrived in the country from overseas.

The total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country jumps to 599,363 with this while over 15,000 infected patients are currently undergoing treatment.