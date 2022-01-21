Fair weather in most parts of the island today

The Department of Meteorology says mainly fair is expected to prevail over most parts of the Island today.

Ground frost is possible in some places in the Nuwara-Eliya District in the early hours of the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph and the sea areas around the island will be unruffled, the Met. Department said further.