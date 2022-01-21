Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea, Park Byeong-seug, who is in Sri Lanka for a four-day official visit, is scheduled to tour the Parliament complex today (January 21).

Accompanied by a delegation, Park arrived on the island at the invitation extended by his Sri Lankan counterpart, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Upon his arrival, Park will be accorded a warm welcome by Speaker Abeywardena, Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake and Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando.

Thereafter, Park will pay a courtesy call on his Sri Lankan counterpart and then will observe proceedings of the House from the VIP Gallery.

Park is also scheduled to call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during his visit.

The two sides are expected to discuss potential agreements on securing Sri Lanka’s rare minerals, preventing double taxation, aviation and increasing South Korean businesses’ participation in Sri Lanka’s development projects.

Foreign media reported that Park also plans to request the Sri Lankan government’s support for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.

Meanwhile, the Adjournment Debate on the Government’s Policy Statement presented by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the inauguration of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament will continue for the third consecutive day today.

The policy statement will accordingly be debated from 10.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. with the consent of the Government and the Opposition lawmakers. Time has been allotted from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. for the lunch break.