New members appointed to Committee on Parliamentary Business

New members appointed to Committee on Parliamentary Business

January 21, 2022   09:37 am

New members have been appointed to serve in the Committee on Parliamentary Business, in terms of the provisions of Standing Order 115 of the Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament.

This was announced in the House yesterday (January 20) by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. 

Accordingly, the Deputy Speaker, the Deputy Chairperson of Committees, the Leader of the House of Parliament, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, the Chief Government Whip and the Chief Opposition Whip, and 21 other members were appointed as members of this Committee, chaired by the Speaker.

The Speaker nominated 20 Members of Parliament yesterday and one more will be appointed in the future.

The names of the lawmakers nominated are as follows:

Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Prof. G.L. Peiris, Douglas Devananda, Dullas Alahapperuma, Wimal Weerawansa, Basil Rajapaksa, Mahinda Amaraweera, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Prasanna Ranatunga and Ali Sabry, MPs Gayantha Karunatilleka, Rauff Hakeem, Anura Dissanayaka, Dilan Perera, Rishad Bathiudeen, R.M. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Mano Ganesan, G.G. Ponnambalam and M.A. Sumanthiran.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Will ex-IGP be released? (English)

Will ex-IGP be released? (English)

Special notice for banking customers (English)

Special notice for banking customers (English)

'Sirimathipaya' declared open by President Rajapaksa (English)

'Sirimathipaya' declared open by President Rajapaksa (English)

Why can't we speak with Elon Musk and build electric car factory in Sri Lanka? - Sajith (English)

Why can't we speak with Elon Musk and build electric car factory in Sri Lanka? - Sajith (English)

Widow of Priyantha Kumara receives $100,000 collected by Sialkot business community

Widow of Priyantha Kumara receives $100,000 collected by Sialkot business community

None of these are natural crises, they were created by present administration - Anura Kumara

None of these are natural crises, they were created by present administration - Anura Kumara

Will ex-IGP be released?

Will ex-IGP be released?