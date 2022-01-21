New members appointed to Committee on Parliamentary Business

New members have been appointed to serve in the Committee on Parliamentary Business, in terms of the provisions of Standing Order 115 of the Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament.

This was announced in the House yesterday (January 20) by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, the Deputy Speaker, the Deputy Chairperson of Committees, the Leader of the House of Parliament, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, the Chief Government Whip and the Chief Opposition Whip, and 21 other members were appointed as members of this Committee, chaired by the Speaker.

The Speaker nominated 20 Members of Parliament yesterday and one more will be appointed in the future.

The names of the lawmakers nominated are as follows:

Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Prof. G.L. Peiris, Douglas Devananda, Dullas Alahapperuma, Wimal Weerawansa, Basil Rajapaksa, Mahinda Amaraweera, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Prasanna Ranatunga and Ali Sabry, MPs Gayantha Karunatilleka, Rauff Hakeem, Anura Dissanayaka, Dilan Perera, Rishad Bathiudeen, R.M. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Mano Ganesan, G.G. Ponnambalam and M.A. Sumanthiran.