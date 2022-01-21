Further hearing of Patalis 2016 hit-and-run case fixed for Feb

Further hearing of Patalis 2016 hit-and-run case fixed for Feb

January 21, 2022   10:25 am

Further hearing of the case against MP Patali Champika Ranawaka over the alleged hit-and-run in Rajagiriya in 2016 has been fixed for February 18.

The lawmaker appeared before the Colombo High Court this morning.

When the case was taken up last week, the SJB parliamentarian did not appear before the court as he had been admitted to a private hospital at the time.

Accordingly, the Colombo High Court had ordered the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) to examine MP Ranawaka and to submit a report on his health condition.

The parliamentarian is accused of concealing evidence and fabricating evidence in relation to the 2016 road accident in Rajagiriya, which resulted in serious injuries to a youth.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Grade 5 Scholarship Examination tomorrow

Grade 5 Scholarship Examination tomorrow

Grade 5 Scholarship Examination tomorrow

Uptick in number of dengue patients in Sri Lanka

Uptick in number of dengue patients in Sri Lanka

Five arrested for attempting to smuggle out foreign currency worth millions

Five arrested for attempting to smuggle out foreign currency worth millions

South Korean National Assembly Speaker calls on President

South Korean National Assembly Speaker calls on President

No point in giving advice to govt - Sunil Handunnetti

No point in giving advice to govt - Sunil Handunnetti

State Minister speaks on appointment of new MILCO chairman

State Minister speaks on appointment of new MILCO chairman

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Will ex-IGP be released? (English)

Will ex-IGP be released? (English)