S. Korea to help promote job creation, investment opportunities in Sri Lanka

The South Korean Government will support to promote employment generation, vocational training and investment opportunities, said Park Byeong-seug, the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea.

He made these remarks when he met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (January 20).

Mr. Park Byeong-seug is the Speaker of the 21st National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.

There is ample scope for investment opportunities in Sri Lanka due to its strategic location in the region, the President said and requested Mr. Park to encourage leading Korean companies to explore investment opportunities.

Nearly 22,000 Sri Lankans are employed in South Korea and they are happily contributing to the workforce, Mr. Park told the President, adding that steps would be taken to fulfil the request made to increase the quota provided for employment for Sri Lankans in South Korea.



The South Korean Speaker also agreed to provide assistance to enhance vocational training opportunities in Sri Lanka and further stated that he would be willing to provide assistance to meet the present needs of the country.

Member of the National Assembly Jung Pilmo, Korean Ambassador Jeong Woonjin, Foreign Minister Prof. G.L Peiris, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath and Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage also attended the discussion.