Coronavirus: 214 more patients recover from infection
January 21, 2022 03:15 pm
A total of 214 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 569,043.
As per official figures, approximately 15,065 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.
Sri Lanka has seen a total of 599,363 positive cases of Covid-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic and 15,255 of them have fallen victim to the virus infection.