Coronavirus: 214 more patients recover from infection

January 21, 2022   03:15 pm

A total of 214 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 569,043.

As per official figures, approximately 15,065 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has seen a total of 599,363 positive cases of Covid-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic and 15,255 of them have fallen victim to the virus infection.

