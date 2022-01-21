Pakistan convicts first suspect in Sialkot lynching case

Pakistan convicts first suspect in Sialkot lynching case

January 21, 2022   04:44 pm

An anti-terrorism court in Sialkot, Pakistan on Friday awarded punishment to a suspect in a case related to lynching of Sri Lankan national over blasphemy allegations.

Priyantha Kumara, who worked as an export manager at a garment factory in Sialkot, was killed and his body set on fire by a mob on December 3, 2021 for allegedly desecrating religious posters.

The court has awarded one year imprisonment to a suspect for sharing a video on YouTube in support of culprits involved in the brutal incident. A fine of PKR (Pakistan Rupee) 10,000 was also imposed on the convict, identified as Adnan.

It is the first conviction made in the high profile case.

Adnan had uploaded a video on the widely popular video-sharing platform where he justified the killing of the Sri Lankan national and extended support to them.

Earlier this month, Gujranwala special anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended the physical remand of the 85 suspects in the main murder case for another 14 days.

The Sialkot police produced the 85 suspects in the murder case of the Sri Lankan national in the Gujranwala ATC, asking for extending their physical remand for further investigation into the case.


--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Third day of Adjournment Debate on govt's policy statement

Third day of Adjournment Debate on govt's policy statement

Third day of Adjournment Debate on govt's policy statement

Father of three shot dead in Weligama

Father of three shot dead in Weligama

Court takes up medical report on Patali's health condition

Court takes up medical report on Patali's health condition

Increased risk of dengue fever in Sri Lanka

Increased risk of dengue fever in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka likely to face food crisis? - Prof. Saman Dharmakeerti

Sri Lanka likely to face food crisis? - Prof. Saman Dharmakeerti

Over 800 daily COVID cases in Sri Lanka for second straight day

Over 800 daily COVID cases in Sri Lanka for second straight day

Cold weather experienced in many areas this morning

Cold weather experienced in many areas this morning

Grade 5 Scholarship Examination tomorrow

Grade 5 Scholarship Examination tomorrow