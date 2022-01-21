Ex-MILCO chairman appointed as new head of Ceylon Fertilizer Company

Ex-MILCO chairman appointed as new head of Ceylon Fertilizer Company

January 21, 2022   06:10 pm

Former chairman of state-owned dairy producer and marketer MILCO (Pvt) Ltd., Lasantha Wickramasinghe has been appointed as the new chairman of the Ceylon Fertilizer Company Ltd.

Earlier this week, speculations were rife that Wickramasinghe had been removed from his position at MILCO.

Yesterday, it was reported that Renuka Perera, the Administrative Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), has replaced Wickramasinghe as the MILCO chairman.

