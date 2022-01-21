Daily COVID cases count crosses 800 for third straight day

January 21, 2022   10:43 pm

The count of new Covid-19 cases surpassed the 800-mark for the third consecutive day as 840 people in total were confirmed positive for the virus today (January 21).

According to the Government Information Department, the newly-detected cases include 06 individuals who recently arrived on the island from overseas.

The latest development has brought the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country so far to 600,203.

As many as 569,043 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 15,800 active cases in total are currently under medical care and the death toll stands at 15,272, official figures showed.

