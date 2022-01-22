Four-hour power cuts possible if a large loan is not secured?

January 22, 2022   02:38 am

Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila says, given the ongoing efforts to provide an uninterrupted supply of electricity 24-hours a day, nearly four-hour daily power cuts will have to be imposed by March if Sri Lanka does not manage to take out a large loan of US dollars.

Addressing an event in Hanwella, the lawmaker stated that everyone has to make sacrifices to overcome this issue and that the political leaders should lead by example.

If the public is told that there are enough US dollars in the country and that there is no pressing issue for the government, they would not be propelled to use electricity sparingly, he added.

“Isn’t it better to impose power cuts for one and a half hours now until the next monsoon season rather than imposing four-hour power cuts later?” he asked.

