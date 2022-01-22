Misty conditions and fairly cold weather to prevail in the morning

January 22, 2022   07:06 am

Mainly dry weather will prevail over most parts of the Island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly cold weather can be expected during the early morning.

There is a possibility of ground frost in some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district at the early hours of the morning.  

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The sea areas around the island will be unruffled, the Met. Department said further.

