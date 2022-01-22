Misty conditions and fairly cold weather to prevail in the morning

Mainly dry weather will prevail over most parts of the Island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly cold weather can be expected during the early morning.

There is a possibility of ground frost in some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district at the early hours of the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The sea areas around the island will be unruffled, the Met. Department said further.