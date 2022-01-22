Grade 05 Scholarship Exam today

Grade 05 Scholarship Exam today

January 22, 2022   07:26 am

2021 (2022) Grade 5 Scholarship Examination is scheduled to take place today (January 22) at 2,943 centres.

A total of 340,508 candidates are to face the test this time, the Commissioner-General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena said.

Special measures have been taken to facilitate novel coronavirus-infected candidates and those who are under quarantine to sit for the exam, he noted.

Additional 108 special exam centres have been set up across the island for this purpose. The virus-infected children can sit for the test at the nearest special exam centre by producing a report of a PCR or rapid antigen test.

Children under quarantine or displaying symptoms of Covid-19 will be able to face the exam in a separate room at their quarantine centre.

Secretary to Education Ministry, Prof. Kapila Perera urged the parents to adhere to health guidelines when sending their children to the exam this morning.

