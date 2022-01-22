Deadline to submit 2021 O/L exam applications extended

January 22, 2022   03:59 pm

The deadline for submitting applications for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level exam for the year 2021 has been extended.

Accordingly, the closing date of the applications for the examination is now the 3rd of February, the Commissioner-General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena said.

Private candidates can submit their applications online, through the official website of the department (www.doenets.lk) by following the given guidelines and the applications of school candidates should be sent in through principals as per instructions.

The exam is scheduled to take place from May 23, 2022 (Monday) to June 01, 2022 (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, the one-day service of issuing examination certificates will be temporarily suspended from January 24 until further notice as the Examinations Department’s staff members have been deployed at maximum capacity for the ongoing and upcoming exams.

