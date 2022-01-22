Two more MPs test positive for Covid-19
January 22, 2022 05:01 pm
Two more Members of Parliament were tested positive for Covid-19, Ada Derana learns.
According to reports, SLPP lawmakers Sarathi Dushmantha and Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda have contracted the virus.
MP Dushmantha had also attended the parliamentary session held yesterday.
With the new development, a total of four parliamentarians including Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral (Retd) Sarath Weerasekara and Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam have been tested positive for novel coronavirus just within four days.