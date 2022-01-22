COVID: 75 new Omicron variant cases found in Sri Lanka

A total of 75 new cases of Omicron and 3 new cases of Delta have been confirmed in Sri Lanka, according to the latest SARS-CoV-2 variant report published by the Allergy Immunology and Cell Biology Unit of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the Sri Jayewardenepura University.

The new Omicron and Delta variant cases were detected from 78 samples, the media release published in the university’s website read.

“These 78 samples were sequenced from the 1st 2nd and 3rd weeks of January from the community.” said Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, the Director of the Allergy, Immunology and Cell Biology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine.

The 78 Omicron cases include a mix of the two main Omicron lineages BA.1 and BA.2.

Omicron sublineages were detected in the following locations. 56 cases of BA.1 were detected in Colombo, Avissawella, Borelesgamuwa, Homagama, Katugoda, Kosgama, Madapatha, Padukka, Parakudawa and Wellampitiya. 12 cases of BA.2 were detected in Avissawella, Badulla, Colombo, Galle, Konnawala, Mount Lavinia, Nugegoda, and from one passenger from India.

Meanwhile, 07 cases of B.1.1.529 were detected in Angoda, Colombo, Ruwanwella, Mt Lavinia, Nugegoda and Padukka.

Different Delta sublineages have been detected in the following locations:

• One case of AY.98 (Sri Lanka delta sub-lineage) from Thalangama

• One case of AY.104 (Sri Lanka delta sub-lineage) from Kaduwela

• One case of B.1.617.2 from Wellampitiya

Currently, 8% of the sequences of Sri Lanka are BA.2, which was named as a variant of interest by the UK Health security agency.

Other variants identified within Sri Lanka are B.1.411: Sri Lankan variant, B.1.1.25, B.1.258, B.1.428, B.4, B.4.7, B.1.1.365, B.1.525, B.1, B.1.1.