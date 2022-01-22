Sri Lanka records 12 more COVID deaths and 845 new cases

January 22, 2022   07:30 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another 12 coronavirus-related deaths for January 21, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 15,272.

This includes 09 males and 03 females, according to the Department of Government Information.

One of the victims is in the age group of 30-59 years and the remaining 11 patients are aged 60 years and above.

Meanwhile, the count of new Covid-19 cases surpassed the 800-mark for the fourth consecutive day as 845 people in total were confirmed positive for the virus today (January 22).

According to the Government Information Department, the newly-detected cases include 04 individuals who recently arrived on the island from overseas.

The latest development has brought the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country so far to 601,048.

As many as 575,932 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 9,832 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

