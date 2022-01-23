SriLankan refutes reports circulated on its Acting Chief Executive Officer

SriLankan Airlines today (January 22) refuted the reports circulated in the media and on social media platforms with “completely inaccurate facts and figures” regarding the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the institution, including the alleged age and remuneration.

In a clarification, the national carrier placed on record that Richard Nuttall, an international aviation management professional, was appointed as Chief Commercial Officer with effect from November 01, 2021.

Nuttall’s appointment was made following the organization’s standard recruitment procedure for such Chief positions and with the necessary approvals, the statement read further.

SriLankan Airlines clarified that after the position of Chief Executive Officer had become vacant after December 31, 2021, the Board of Directors decided to appoint Nuttall as the Acting Chief Executive Officer on a temporary basis and until a permanent appointment is made since he was the second most senior post holder in the Airline.

The national carrier assured that Nuttall would perform as the Acting Chief Executive Officer in the interim period, in addition to his job role as the Chief Commercial Officer.