Mainly dry weather to prevail over most parts of the Island

Mainly dry weather to prevail over most parts of the Island

January 23, 2022   08:22 am

The Department of Meteorology says mainly dry weather will prevail over most parts of the Island and that fairly cold weather can be expected during the early morning.

There is a possibility of ground frost in some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district at the early hours of the morning, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala, Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea Areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly or westerly. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Sea areas around the island will be slight.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa pays homage to the Sri Maha Bodhi

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa pays homage to the Sri Maha Bodhi

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa pays homage to the Sri Maha Bodhi

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.22

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.22

Dialog Axiata initiative to expand coverage: Third phase in Wariyapola

Dialog Axiata initiative to expand coverage: Third phase in Wariyapola

Tally of coronavirus-infected children moves up

Tally of coronavirus-infected children moves up

Namal confident Sri Lanka can become a regional hub for technology & innovation (English)

Namal confident Sri Lanka can become a regional hub for technology & innovation (English)

Sri Lanka responds to 'World Report 2022' by Human Rights Watch (English)

Sri Lanka responds to 'World Report 2022' by Human Rights Watch (English)

Meeting of Buddhist Advisory Council convened under President's patronage (English)

Meeting of Buddhist Advisory Council convened under President's patronage (English)

DG of Zoological Gardens Dept. temporarily withdraws from duties (English)

DG of Zoological Gardens Dept. temporarily withdraws from duties (English)