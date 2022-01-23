Mainly dry weather to prevail over most parts of the Island
January 23, 2022 08:22 am
The Department of Meteorology says mainly dry weather will prevail over most parts of the Island and that fairly cold weather can be expected during the early morning.
There is a possibility of ground frost in some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district at the early hours of the morning, it said.
Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala, Galle and Matara districts during the morning.
Sea Areas:
Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the Island.
Winds will be north-easterly or westerly. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.
Sea areas around the island will be slight.