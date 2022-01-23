Mainly dry weather to prevail over most parts of the Island

The Department of Meteorology says mainly dry weather will prevail over most parts of the Island and that fairly cold weather can be expected during the early morning.

There is a possibility of ground frost in some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district at the early hours of the morning, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala, Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea Areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly or westerly. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Sea areas around the island will be slight.