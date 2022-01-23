Woman held with gold jewellery worth Rs. 10 million at BIA

January 23, 2022   09:25 am

A woman has been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with undeclared gold jewellery worth close to Rs. 10 million in her luggage. 

The 30-year-old businesswoman from Kandy was arrested by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) after 06 gold bracelets weighing 599 g and 404 mg as well as a gold chain weighing 200 g and 44 mg was discovered in her possession. 

The arrested suspect and the seized gold jewellery have been handed over to the airport customs investigative unit for further investigations. 

