Over 5,000 Covid-19 cases detected within a week in Sri Lanka

January 23, 2022   09:48 am

More than 5,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in Sri Lanka within the last 07 days.

The number of Covid-19 infections reported within the last 07 days ending from yesterday is 5,391 while another 87 coronavirus related deaths were also confirmed in that period. 

Accordingly, the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country is 601,048 while 575,932 of them have recovered so far.

The death toll due to the virus pandemic is 15,284. 

