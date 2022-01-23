Japan honours UGC chairman Senior Prof. Sampath Amaratunga

January 23, 2022   01:21 pm

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Senior Professor Sampath Amaratunga has been conferred with the title ‘The Order of the Rising Sun’ by the Japanese Government.

The award ceremony was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Sri Dharmavijayaloka Vihara in Rukmale in Pannipitiya on Saturday (22).

“The Order of the Rising Sun” is conferred by His Majesty the Emperor of Japan on foreign nationals who have made distinguished contributions to enhance friendly relations with Japan.

President Rajapaksa, after receiving the award from Mr. W.K.H. Wegapitiya, Chairman of University of Sri Jayewardenepura Alumni Association and Japanese Ambassador Mizukoshi Hideaki, presented it to Senior Professor Sampath Amaratunga.

Prof. Sunil Ariyaratne delivered the keynote address.

The Chancellor of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Most Ven. Ittapana Dhammalankara Thera presented a memento to Japanese Ambassador Mizukoshi Hideaki to mark his visit.

W.K.H. Wegapitiya and Prof. Sudantha Liyanage, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, presented a memento to the President. 

The members of Maha Sangha, MP S.B. Dissanayake, Chancellors and Vice-Chancellors of the Universities, and alumni of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura were also present.

