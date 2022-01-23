Govt to support green gram cultivation in lands not suitable for paddy

Govt to support green gram cultivation in lands not suitable for paddy

January 23, 2022   02:06 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to provide government assistance to grow Green Gram (Mung bean) in lands which are not suitable to cultivate paddy and for growing as an inter-seasonal crop. 

Issuing a press release, the President Media Division said that the President had reached this decision after considering the information received during a recent inspection visit to the Department of Agrarian Development.

Accordingly, the President has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to provide farmers with financial assistance to obtain the necessary seeds to cultivate Green Gram as an additional crop in the inter-season in the lands which could not be used to cultivate paddy during the Yala season due to insufficient irrigation facilities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Scheduled power cuts from tomorrow night?

Scheduled power cuts from tomorrow night?

Scheduled power cuts from tomorrow night?

Final respects paid to the late Neela Wickramasinghe in Italy

Final respects paid to the late Neela Wickramasinghe in Italy

Dream Star winner Dulanga Sampath receives warm welcome

Dream Star winner Dulanga Sampath receives warm welcome

Govt is not ready to accept conditions that are unfavorable to the people - GL

Govt is not ready to accept conditions that are unfavorable to the people - GL

Senior Prof. Sampath Amaratunga conferred 'The Order of the Rising Sun'

Senior Prof. Sampath Amaratunga conferred 'The Order of the Rising Sun'

Omicron 'sub-variant' detected in Sri Lanka

Omicron 'sub-variant' detected in Sri Lanka

We don't accept that we 'failed' for two years - Minister G.L. Peiris

We don't accept that we 'failed' for two years - Minister G.L. Peiris

Sajith on why the country's famers have been forsaken

Sajith on why the country's famers have been forsaken