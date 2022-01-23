Govt to support green gram cultivation in lands not suitable for paddy

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to provide government assistance to grow Green Gram (Mung bean) in lands which are not suitable to cultivate paddy and for growing as an inter-seasonal crop.

Issuing a press release, the President Media Division said that the President had reached this decision after considering the information received during a recent inspection visit to the Department of Agrarian Development.

Accordingly, the President has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to provide farmers with financial assistance to obtain the necessary seeds to cultivate Green Gram as an additional crop in the inter-season in the lands which could not be used to cultivate paddy during the Yala season due to insufficient irrigation facilities.