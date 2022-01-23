Three prison officers including a Jailor have been interdicted in connection with the recent death of an inmate at the Kadurugas-ara open prison camp.

Lalith Chaminda Hettige, 49, a resident of Kandewatta in Matara, had been sentenced to 04 years rigorous imprisonment in March last year over the theft of Rs. 10,000 and was later transferred from Matara Prison to the Kadurugas-ara open prison camp.

Prison authorities had claimed that the inmate had escaped and was captured by a group of villagers who had assaulted him, resulting in his death from the injuries. However, the daughter of the deceased claims that her father was beaten to death by the prison officers.

Prisons Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake stated that the inmate in question had escaped from the open prison camp while engaged in agricultural activities and that e had passed away after being hospitalized by prison officers.

He said that an investigation into the allegations made by the inmate’s daughter at a press conference is being carried out under an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Intelligence.

He said that after her statement was recorded today, three prison officers including a Jailor, a Sargent and Guard have been interdicted with the intention of not interfering with the investigation.

“If such incidents have taken place, we regret it and we will also take steps to enforce the law in this regard,” he said.