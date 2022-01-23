Two girls missing after drowning in Weligama
File Photo.

Two girls missing after drowning in Weligama

January 23, 2022   06:39 pm

Two young girls are missing and feared drowned while sea bathing near the beach at Weligama.

Three young girls and a 21-year-old female were sea bathing near the Weligama seaside park today (23) when all four of them were swept away by strong waves. 

The 21-year-old female and a 14-year-old girl had been rescued and admitted to hospital while the other two girls, aged 12 and 15, are reported missing. 

All four of them are said to be residents of Muhudugama in Weligama.

A search operation is underway to locate the missing girls, according to the police spokesman. 

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a 10-year-old girl has drowned while bathing in the sea at Irakkandi in Trincomalee last evening (22).

According to reports, the girl who had sat for the Grade 05 Scholarship Exam yesterday was sea bathing with five other friends when she had drowned. 

