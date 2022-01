The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another 15 coronavirus-related deaths for January 22, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 15,299.

This includes 09 males and 06 females, according to the Department of Government Information.

One of the victims is aged below 30 years, and 05 others are in the age group of 30-59 years. The remaining 09 patients are aged 60 years and above.