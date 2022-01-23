Daily COVID cases exceed 800 for fifth straight day

Meanwhile, the count of new Covid-19 cases surpassed the 800-mark for the fifth consecutive day as 838 people in total were confirmed positive for the virus today (January 23).

According to the Government Information Department, the newly-detected cases include 01 individual who recently arrived on the island from overseas.

The latest development has brought the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country so far to 601,886.

As many as 576,114 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 10,473 active cases in total are currently under medical care and 15,299 in total have succumbed to the virus infection, official figures showed.