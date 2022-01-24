Dry weather to continue to prevail over most parts of the island

Dry weather to continue to prevail over most parts of the island

January 24, 2022   08:47 am

Mainly dry weather will continue to prevail over most parts of the island, says the Department of Meteorology. Fairly cold weather can be expected during the early morning, it said.

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours of the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala, Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea Areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be South-easterly or South-westerly. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Sea areas around the island will be slight.

