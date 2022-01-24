Suspect arrested with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 24 million

A coordinated operation conducted by the Navy and Police in Chulipuram area, Jaffna has led to the apprehension of a suspect with about 80kg and 500g of Kerala cannabis.

In a special operation conducted by SLNS Uththara in the Northern Naval Command with the Kankesanthurai Police, a house in the Chulipuram was searched on suspicion.

The search led to the recovery of this stock of Kerala cannabis which weighed about 80kg and 500g. The stock was in 38 parcels which were stuffed in 5 sacks.

The operation also made way to the apprehension of a suspect in connection to the incident.

Meanwhile, the street value of the stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 24 million, the navy said.

The suspect held in this was identified as a 38-year-old resident of Chulipuram. The accused along with Kerala cannabis was handed over to the Kankesanthurai Police for onward legal proceedings.