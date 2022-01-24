30-year-old missing after drowning in Meemure
January 24, 2022 09:34 am
A person has been reported missing after drowning while bathing in a canal in the Meemure area in the Ududumbara police division.
Police said that the individual had gone missing last evening (23) and that he was part of a group of individuals on an excursion.
The drowning victim is a 30-year-old resident of Thimbirigaskatuwa in Negombo.
Police and residents of the area have launched a search operation to locate the missing person.