30-year-old missing after drowning in Meemure

January 24, 2022   09:34 am

A person has been reported missing after drowning while bathing in a canal in the Meemure area in the Ududumbara police division. 

Police said that the individual had gone missing last evening (23) and that he was part of a group of individuals on an excursion. 

The drowning victim is a 30-year-old resident of Thimbirigaskatuwa in Negombo. 

Police and residents of the area have launched a search operation to locate the missing person. 

