30-year-old missing after drowning in Meemure

A person has been reported missing after drowning while bathing in a canal in the Meemure area in the Ududumbara police division.

Police said that the individual had gone missing last evening (23) and that he was part of a group of individuals on an excursion.

The drowning victim is a 30-year-old resident of Thimbirigaskatuwa in Negombo.

Police and residents of the area have launched a search operation to locate the missing person.