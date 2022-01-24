President directs Treasury to provide funds for CEB to settle dues to CPC

Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila says that the President has instructed the Treasury to provide Rs. 93 billion to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to settle its outstanding payments to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

He revealed this while speaking to reporters following a discussion held today (24), chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, with regard to the existing power crisis in the country.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Energy Gamini Lokuge and officials from both ministries, the CEB and CPC.

Meanwhile the Minister of Power Gamini Lokuge said that a decision has been taken not to impose any power cuts today (24), following the discussions with the President.