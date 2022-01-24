Six arrested with over 300 kg of heroin in trawler

January 24, 2022   04:46 pm

Six suspects have been arrested following the interception of a trawler carrying over 300 kilograms of heroin in the Southern seas of Sri Lanka.

The arrests were made in an operation carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy and the State Intelligence Service (SIS). 

The 06 crew members of the vessel, who are all Sri Lankan nationals, and the drugs have been taken into custody along with the boat and are being escorted to shore.

The operation was carried out based on information received by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No power cuts imposed today - Power Minister

No power cuts imposed today - Power Minister

No power cuts imposed today - Power Minister

CEB warns of possible power cuts across the island

CEB warns of possible power cuts across the island

Several staff members at National Hospital test positive for Covid-19

Several staff members at National Hospital test positive for Covid-19

People think the pandemic is over - Ranil

People think the pandemic is over - Ranil

Decision on power cuts expected today

Decision on power cuts expected today

Sajith slams govt over excessive money printing

Sajith slams govt over excessive money printing

People have lost faith in electricity supply  Mahinda Amaraweera

People have lost faith in electricity supply  Mahinda Amaraweera

Ranil explains what needs to be done to prevent spread of Omicron variant

Ranil explains what needs to be done to prevent spread of Omicron variant