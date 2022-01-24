Six arrested with over 300 kg of heroin in trawler

Six suspects have been arrested following the interception of a trawler carrying over 300 kilograms of heroin in the Southern seas of Sri Lanka.

The arrests were made in an operation carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy and the State Intelligence Service (SIS).

The 06 crew members of the vessel, who are all Sri Lankan nationals, and the drugs have been taken into custody along with the boat and are being escorted to shore.

The operation was carried out based on information received by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).