Roshan Mahanama resigns from cricket advisory committee

Roshan Mahanama resigns from cricket advisory committee

January 24, 2022   06:58 pm

Former cricketer Roshan Mahanama has resigned from the technical advisory committee on the development cricket in Sri Lanka.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the former ICC match referee said that he has decided not to continue in his role as a member of the Sri Lanka cricket advisory committee with effect from January 21 due to personal reasons. 

The four-member Technical Advisory Committee had been appointed by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Namal Rajapaksa for the development of cricket in Sri Lanka, on February 05, 2021.

Chaired by former Sri Lanka batsman Aravinda de Silva, the committee also included former national cricket players Muttiah Muralitharan and Kumar Sangakkara.

The committee had been tasked with working closely with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in order to uplift the standard of cricket both locally and internationally, thereby ensuring and inculcating a sustainable high standard of cricket in the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

No power cuts imposed today - Power Minister

No power cuts imposed today - Power Minister

CEB warns of possible power cuts across the island

CEB warns of possible power cuts across the island

Several staff members at National Hospital test positive for Covid-19

Several staff members at National Hospital test positive for Covid-19

People think the pandemic is over - Ranil

People think the pandemic is over - Ranil

Decision on power cuts expected today

Decision on power cuts expected today

Sajith slams govt over excessive money printing

Sajith slams govt over excessive money printing