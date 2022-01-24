Roshan Mahanama resigns from cricket advisory committee

Former cricketer Roshan Mahanama has resigned from the technical advisory committee on the development cricket in Sri Lanka.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the former ICC match referee said that he has decided not to continue in his role as a member of the Sri Lanka cricket advisory committee with effect from January 21 due to personal reasons.

The four-member Technical Advisory Committee had been appointed by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Namal Rajapaksa for the development of cricket in Sri Lanka, on February 05, 2021.

Chaired by former Sri Lanka batsman Aravinda de Silva, the committee also included former national cricket players Muttiah Muralitharan and Kumar Sangakkara.

The committee had been tasked with working closely with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in order to uplift the standard of cricket both locally and internationally, thereby ensuring and inculcating a sustainable high standard of cricket in the country.