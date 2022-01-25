Slight change in prevailing weather expected today

Slight change in prevailing weather expected today

January 25, 2022   07:16 am

A slight change in the prevailing dry weather is expected today, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, particularly during the evening or night.

Showers will occur at a few places in Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts during the evening or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

A few showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be South-easterly or South-westerly. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Sea areas around the island will be slight.

