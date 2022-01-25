Police seek public assistance to arrest two drug traffickers

January 25, 2022   10:04 am

Sri Lanka Police is seeking the assistance of the general public to apprehend two major drug traffickers.

Information about the duo was brought to light upon interrogating two other suspects who had been taken into custody by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) over the alleged possession of drug money and smuggling nearly 290 kilograms of heroin into the country via a multi-day trawler in 2021.

The aforementioned two drug peddlers are absconding the law enforcement authorities, the police said further.

Their details are as follows:

Name: Withanage Nirash Chanuka Waidyasekara Weerasinghe
Address: Ginimellagaha West, Gonapeenuwala
Age: 32

 

Name: Galmangoda Guruge Dilip Sameera Sandaruwan
Alias: ‘Loku’
Age: 32


Any information regarding the suspects can be relayed to the following telephone numbers:

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Police Narcotics Bureau) – 071 8592727
Police Narcotics Bureau - 011 2343333/4

