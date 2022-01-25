Public urged to use tap water sparingly

The consumers have been advised to use tap water sparingly as the water levels at reservoirs are running low, says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWS&DB).

In a communiqué, the NWS&DB noted that consumers in highland areas will have to be supplied water under low pressure, in order to meet the demands for drinking water.

Against this backdrop, the country’s power crisis also escalated over the past few days, due to the shortage of heavy fuel and diesel required for power plants, breakdown of generators, and the sharp decreased in water levels in reservoirs for hydropower plants.