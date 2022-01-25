Public urged to use tap water sparingly

Public urged to use tap water sparingly

January 25, 2022   11:46 am

The consumers have been advised to use tap water sparingly as the water levels at reservoirs are running low, says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWS&DB).

In a communiqué, the NWS&DB noted that consumers in highland areas will have to be supplied water under low pressure, in order to meet the demands for drinking water.

Against this backdrop, the country’s power crisis also escalated over the past few days, due to the shortage of heavy fuel and diesel required for power plants, breakdown of generators, and the sharp decreased in water levels in reservoirs for hydropower plants.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Blacksmiths afflicted by rising prices of raw materials

Blacksmiths afflicted by rising prices of raw materials

Blacksmiths afflicted by rising prices of raw materials

PUCSL to approve to CEB's power cut schedule?

PUCSL to approve to CEB's power cut schedule?

Cabinet nod to compensate paddy farmers for crop damages

Cabinet nod to compensate paddy farmers for crop damages

Govt. to allocate Rs. 40 billion for crop damage compensation

Govt. to allocate Rs. 40 billion for crop damage compensation

Uptick in coronavirus deaths expected in near future

Uptick in coronavirus deaths expected in near future

Ready to support govt to resolve crises - Tissa Attanayake

Ready to support govt to resolve crises - Tissa Attanayake

Is there a legal possibility to make Covid-19 vaccine mandatory?

Is there a legal possibility to make Covid-19 vaccine mandatory?

Govt urged not to impose power cuts during A/L examination

Govt urged not to impose power cuts during A/L examination