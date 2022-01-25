Govt. to buy paddy from farmers at competitive prices

January 25, 2022   12:55 pm

The Paddy Marketing Board has decided to purchase paddy from farmers at Rs. 75 per kilogram starting from today (January 25), Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage says.

Addressing the media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions this morning, the lawmaker assured that the prices of rice will not be increased under any circumstances.

He said the government’s paddy purchasing program is implemented during the 2021/2022 Maha Season with the objective of providing a fair price for the harvest and maintaining a secure paddy reserve by the government.

According to the Government Information Department, purchasing paddy harvest is carried out directly through the Paddy Marketing Board and by the District Secretaries/ Government Agents through the small and medium scale mill owners.

The required allocation of Rs. 29,805 million for this purpose will be secured through state banks.
 
Thereby, after taking into consideration the proposal made by the Agriculture Minister, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to purchase the harvest at competitive prices, along with the private sector.

Further, it was decided to pay compensation of Rs. 25 per kilogram to the farmers if there is a reduction in the paddy harvest in the 2021/2022 Maha Season, in order to secure their income levels.

