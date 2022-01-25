Grenade inside Borella church: CCD directed to conclude probes soon

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has been directed to conclude investigations into the recovery of a hand grenade planted inside All Saints’ Church in Borella as soon as possible.

The case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate this morning (January 25).

When the matter was called last week, a suspect, who was apprehended in connection with the incident, had recorded a statement behind closed doors for nearly one and a half hours at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Further, the CCD officers had informed the court that permission was granted to detain the suspect for 90 days pursuant to a detention order obtained from the Defence Secretary.

A hand grenade was recovered from the All Saints’ Church in Borella on Jan. 11, and hours later, four suspects in total were taken into custody.

According to the police, the hand grenade had been placed using sellotape, matchsticks, and incense sticks for it to catch fire and explode.

Subsequently, a retired doctor was apprehended on Jan. 18 in the area of Piliyandala by the crimes investigation unit of the Colombo South Division, based on the information divulged by another suspect, who was arrested in Panamura, Embilipitiya.

The 75-year-old retired doctor has reportedly confessed to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) that he planned the entire incident of placing the grenade at the church.

According to sources, the retired doctor who is in the custody of the CCD had revealed that he has had a long-standing feud with the church in question and also claimed that he was involved in the recent incident of a hand grenade placed at a private hospital in Narahenpita.

The police later arrested the person who allegedly provided the hand grenade to the retired doctor, in the area of Piliyandala.