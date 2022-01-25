Three more MPs including state ministers positive for Covid-19

January 25, 2022   02:42 pm

Three more Members of Parliament who represent the SLPP have tested positive for Covid-19.

Accordingly, State Ministers Jayantha Samaraweera and Dilum Amunugama, as well as MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, the wife of MP Athukorala is also confirmed to be positive for novel coronavirus.

Last week, it was revealed that Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral (Retd) Sarath Weerasekara, SLPP lawmakers Sarathi Dushmantha and Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna and Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam too have tested positive for the virus.

This brings the total number of parliamentarians, who have contracted the virus within a week’s period, to eight.

