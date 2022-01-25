Coronavirus: 216 more patients regain health
January 25, 2022 03:25 pm
A total of 216 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 576,540.
As per official figures, approximately 10,910 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.
Sri Lanka has seen a total of 602,763 positive cases of Covid-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic and 15,313 of them have fallen victim to the virus infection.