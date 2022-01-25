Do not assume COVID pandemic reaching end game, WHO warns

Do not assume COVID pandemic reaching end game, WHO warns

January 25, 2022   09:46 pm

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that it was dangerous to assume the Omicron variant would herald the end of COVID-19’s acutest phase, exhorting nations to stay focused to beat the pandemic.

“It’s dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant and that we are in the end game,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a WHO executive board meeting of the two-year pandemic that has killed nearly 6 million people.

“On the contrary, globally the conditions are ideal for more variants to emerge.”

Though Omicron has sent total cases soaring to nearly 350 million, its less lethal impact and the increasing prevalence of vaccines has led to optimism in some parts that the worst of the pandemic may have passed.

Tedros, the WHO’s first African head who is running unopposed for a second term, urged discipline and unity in combatting the coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is now entering its third year and we are at a critical juncture,” he told a news conference earlier. “We must work together to bring the acute phase of this pandemic to an end. We cannot let it continue to drag on, lurching between panic and neglect.”

GERMANY BIGGEST DONOR

Countries must maximise strategies and tools already available, such as testing and inoculation, for the global health emergency to end this year, he said.

Tedros’ bid for a second term received a boost when the WHO shelved a decision on his native Ethiopia’s request to investigate accusations of links to rebel forces. read more

He told board members he was seeking an overhaul of the agency’s funding model, with Germany now the largest donor, supplanting Washington which had accused the WHO of pro-China bias under former President Donald Trump’s administration.

The United States is resisting a financing proposal that would make the U.N. health body more independent, raising doubts about the Biden administration’s long-term support.


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.25

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

'Little Hearts' project to construct cardiac & critical care complex for children..

'Little Hearts' project to construct cardiac & critical care complex for children..

Farmers say no to proposed guaranteed price of Rs. 75 for paddy 75

Farmers say no to proposed guaranteed price of Rs. 75 for paddy 75

Owners of narcotics haul intercepted off southern coast identified

Owners of narcotics haul intercepted off southern coast identified

Samagi Sevaka Sangamaya marks first anniversary today

Samagi Sevaka Sangamaya marks first anniversary today

Grenade inside Borella church: Court directs CCD to conclude probes soon

Grenade inside Borella church: Court directs CCD to conclude probes soon

No power cuts until Thursday, PUCSL assures

No power cuts until Thursday, PUCSL assures