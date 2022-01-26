Daily COVID cases tally tops 800 for seventh straight day

Daily COVID cases tally tops 800 for seventh straight day

January 25, 2022   10:17 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 891 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (January 25). 

This figure includes 03 persons who had arrived in the country from overseas. 

Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country climbs to 603,654 with this while 11,784 patients infected with the virus are currently undergoing treatment. 

Meanwhile, this is the seventh straight day that the daily count of Covid-19 cases has surpassed the 800-mark in the island, showing a resurgence of Covid positive cases reported.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Experts urge govt to fast-track renewable energy projects already under way (English)

Experts urge govt to fast-track renewable energy projects already under way (English)

Experts urge govt to fast-track renewable energy projects already under way (English)

No power cuts imposed until Jan. 27, PUCSL assures (English)

No power cuts imposed until Jan. 27, PUCSL assures (English)

Export earnings in November 2021 hit record USD 1.211 billion (English)

Export earnings in November 2021 hit record USD 1.211 billion (English)

Sri Lanka mulls introducing 'digital wallet' to all citizens (English)

Sri Lanka mulls introducing 'digital wallet' to all citizens (English)

More MPs test positive for Covid-19

More MPs test positive for Covid-19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.25

'Little Hearts' project to construct cardiac & critical care complex for children..

'Little Hearts' project to construct cardiac & critical care complex for children..

Ada Derana takes a look at paddy cultivation in Madampe agriculture zone

Ada Derana takes a look at paddy cultivation in Madampe agriculture zone