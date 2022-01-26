Daily COVID cases tally tops 800 for seventh straight day

The Ministry of Health says that another 891 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (January 25).

This figure includes 03 persons who had arrived in the country from overseas.

Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country climbs to 603,654 with this while 11,784 patients infected with the virus are currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, this is the seventh straight day that the daily count of Covid-19 cases has surpassed the 800-mark in the island, showing a resurgence of Covid positive cases reported.