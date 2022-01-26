Resuming operations at Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery delayed

Resuming operations at Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery delayed

January 26, 2022   07:22 am

Resuming operations at the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery will be further delayed, says the Ministry of Energy.

The secretary to the ministry, K.D.R. Volga said they however expect to recommence operations at the facility before January 30.

Earlier, it was decided that Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery would be operative once again from tomorrow, following its temporary closure since January 03 due to the shortage in US dollars for the purchase of crude oil.

However, reports revealed that the shipment of crude oil arriving in Sri Lanka is experiencing some delays, leading to a hold-up of the operations at the oil refinery.

A crude oil consignment shipped by the Singapore-based energy and commodities company which was awarded the long-term contract to provide petroleum to Sri Lanka was slated to arrive on the island on January 24.

According to the Energy Ministry, this shipment is expected to reach the Colombo Port today.

All necessary requirements, including opening of letters of credit and the exchange payments pertaining to the purchase of crude oil have been successfully completed, the ministry said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Experts urge govt to fast-track renewable energy projects already under way (English)

Experts urge govt to fast-track renewable energy projects already under way (English)

Experts urge govt to fast-track renewable energy projects already under way (English)

No power cuts imposed until Jan. 27, PUCSL assures (English)

No power cuts imposed until Jan. 27, PUCSL assures (English)

Export earnings in November 2021 hit record USD 1.211 billion (English)

Export earnings in November 2021 hit record USD 1.211 billion (English)

Sri Lanka mulls introducing 'digital wallet' to all citizens (English)

Sri Lanka mulls introducing 'digital wallet' to all citizens (English)

More MPs test positive for Covid-19

More MPs test positive for Covid-19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.25

'Little Hearts' project to construct cardiac & critical care complex for children..

'Little Hearts' project to construct cardiac & critical care complex for children..

Ada Derana takes a look at paddy cultivation in Madampe agriculture zone

Ada Derana takes a look at paddy cultivation in Madampe agriculture zone