Resuming operations at Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery delayed

Resuming operations at the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery will be further delayed, says the Ministry of Energy.

The secretary to the ministry, K.D.R. Volga said they however expect to recommence operations at the facility before January 30.

Earlier, it was decided that Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery would be operative once again from tomorrow, following its temporary closure since January 03 due to the shortage in US dollars for the purchase of crude oil.

However, reports revealed that the shipment of crude oil arriving in Sri Lanka is experiencing some delays, leading to a hold-up of the operations at the oil refinery.

A crude oil consignment shipped by the Singapore-based energy and commodities company which was awarded the long-term contract to provide petroleum to Sri Lanka was slated to arrive on the island on January 24.

According to the Energy Ministry, this shipment is expected to reach the Colombo Port today.

All necessary requirements, including opening of letters of credit and the exchange payments pertaining to the purchase of crude oil have been successfully completed, the ministry said further.