Health workers in Western Province on strike

The Joint Council for Professions of Supplementary Medicine launched a strike action at 7.00 a.m. today (January 26) at all hospitals within the limits of Western Province.

Its chairperson, Ravi Kumudesh said the trade union action was initiated in protest of the non-intervention of authorities to resolve issues pertaining to salary anomalies in supplementary medical service, paramedical service and nursing service.

“We have already carried out a total of 8 trade union actions at provincial level to demand solutions for the salary disparities and administrative issues in the supplementary medical service, nursing service and paramedical service,” he said further.

Speaking further, Kumudesh said they expect the Ministry of Health and the government to intervene to provide fair solutions for these issues.