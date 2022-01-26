PM Khan reaffirms strong fraternal relations between Pakistan-Sri Lanka

Minister of Trade of Sri Lanka, Dr. Bandula Gunawardena and State Minister for Regional Cooperation, Mr. Tharaka Balasuriya have paid a courtesy call on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (January 25), the High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo said in a statement.

Dr. Gunawardena and Mr. Balasuriya along with a Sri Lankan business delegation are visiting Pakistan from 20th to 27th of January, 2022.

Fondly recalling his visit to Sri Lanka in February 2021, PM Khan reaffirmed the strong fraternal relations that exist between the two countries.

Stressing on the importance of regular high-level exchanges in strengthening bilateral cooperation the Pakistani Premier appreciated the initiative of Dr. Gunawardena to visit Pakistan along with a business delegation.

PM Khan emphasized that all efforts must also be made to increase bilateral trade relations through making optimal use of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka FTA.

Referring to the strong cultural bond between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, PM Khan invited the attention of the visiting delegation on the rich Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan and expressed hope that more Sri Lankans will come to the country for religious tourism.

Dr. Bandula Gunawardena thanked PM Khan for extending warm hospitality and goodwill towards Sri Lanka. He expressed keen desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan in diverse areas of trade, ICT, pharmaceuticals, minerals, textiles, education, defence, tourism, human resource development through B2B contacts, joint ventures, investments in high potential sectors and technology transfers etc.