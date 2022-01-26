Shilpa Abhimani 2021 lauds creative works of traditional, modern artisans

The “Shilpa Abhimani 2021” Presidential Handicraft Awards Ceremony was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Exhibition Centre on Tuesday (January 25).

The awards ceremony is held annually with the aim of preserving, developing and encouraging outstanding creations of traditional, cultural and artistic value.

The event, organized by the National Crafts Council under the guidance of the State Ministry of Rattan, Brass, Pottery, Furniture & Rural Industrial Promotion, the creative works of traditional and modern artisans across the country were evaluated at the provincial and national levels.

A panel of judges of university lecturers and professors selected the designs under 21 main categories. Silver awards were presented to the winners selected at the provincial level out of 8,000 creations.

The President handed over ‘Gold Awards’ to two nationally acclaimed artists in the fields of traditional and modern art. State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera presented financial assistance to two artisans, symbolizing the provision of lifelong financial assistance to artisans who have made contributions for the betterment of the handicrafts sector.

Addressing the awards ceremony, Rattan, Brass, Pottery, Furniture and Rural Industrial Promotion State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera stated that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, his ministry took measures to uplift the conditions of the traditional industrialists by providing the necessary infrastructure.

The lawmaker said that it was a special achievement for the designers to be able to sell local handicrafts through the latest technology, international market and internet.

Mass Media Minister Dullas Alahapperuma presented a postage stamp and a first-day cover issued to mark the awards ceremony, to the President.

President Rajapaksa inspected the winning creations in the ‘Shilpa Abhimani - 2021’ competition and congratulated the award-winning artists and artisans.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa, Secretaries to Ministries, Chairman of the National Crafts Council Sampath Erahapola, government officials, award-winners and many others were present at the awards ceremony.