Dilruwan Perera retires from international cricket

Dilruwan Perera, who represented the Sri Lanka National Team, has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

In his retirement letter written to Sri Lanka Cricket, Perera however said, he will continue to play domestic cricket.

The off-spinner represented the country across all international formats. He has played 43 Tests, 13 ODIs and 3 T20I for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes him the very best for his future endeavors, the statement said.

The bowling all-rounder represented the country in 43 Tests, 13 ODIs and three T20Is across 14 years since making his debut in 2007.

The off-spinner collected 177 wickets and 1,456 runs across all formats.

Dilruwan last played for Sri Lanka in January 2021 against England in Galle where he picked up a wicket and scored 71 runs.

One of only 5 Sri Lankans to take more than 150 Test wickets, he holds the record for the fastest Sri Lankan to reach 50 wickets (11 matches).