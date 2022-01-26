Privately-owned power station at Kelanitissa complex temporarily shut down

The privately-owned Sojitz Kelanitissa Power Station in Colombo has been temporarily shut down for maintenance work, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says.

This diesel-fired combined cycle power station located at Kelanitissa complex generates more than 160 MW of electricity.

Owned by Sojitz Kelanitissa Private Limited, it is a subsidiary of Sojitz Corporation. The power station is located adjacent to the Kelanitissa Power Station – a separate state-owned power station. It has been contributing to the national grid since 2003.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) stressed that this power plant cannot be allowed to halt operations amidst the ongoing power crisis.

Yesterday, the commission assured that power cuts will not be imposed in the country until tomorrow (January 27), as there are sufficient fuel supplies.

Thereafter the situation will be reconsidered depending on the availability of fuel supply.