Sri Lanka to increase reward for information on heroin rackets

January 26, 2022   05:58 pm

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has proposed to the IGP to increase the reward money offered to individuals who provide accurate information regarding heroin racketeers. 

It is proposed to increase the reward given for intelligence leading to the seizure of 10-25 grams of heroin from the existing Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000. 

Currently a reward of Rs. 10,000 is awarded for information leading to the seizure of 25-50 grams of heroin while it is proposed to increase this sum to Rs. 20,000.

Meanwhile it is proposed to increase the reward for information leading to the arrest of 50-100 grams of heroin from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000. 

For information resulting in the seizure of 100-250 grams of heroin, it is proposed to increase the reward from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000.

For 250-500 grams of heroin, it is proposed to increase the reward from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 75,000.

It is also proposed to increase the reward for information leading to seizure of between 500g – 1kg of heroin from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 100,000. 

Currently a reward of Rs. 75,000 is given to informants for seizures of 1 kg of heroin while it is proposed to increase this to Rs. 150,000.

The PNB has proposed to the IGP to pay Rs. 50,000 for each additional kilogram of heroin. 

